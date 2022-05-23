With eye on China, and US ties, Japan's universities to screen foreigners

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan is asking universities for greater scrutiny of foreign students and scholars to prevent technology leaks to places like China, partly for its own national security but also to safeguard exchanges with US and European universities.

While many Western countries have measures to prevent espionage on their campuses with strict screening and penalties for breaches, experts say Japan has been a weak link given its often-unchecked embrace of foreign students.

A string of US arrests of Chinese academics in recent years over suspicion of spying was a wake-up call for Japan, officials say.

"Around the world, export controls are getting more stringent on foreign nations like China," said a Japanese trade ministry official who helps colleges develop ways to monitor high-risk technology transfers and students.

"We want Japanese universities to be trusted for their security and trade controls so that joint research with the United States or Europe can continue," said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media.

At a time of debilitating supply-chain disruptions, intellectual property theft and cyberattacks, economic security has become a top priority for policymakers globally and a vital area of diplomatic cooperation.

Officials did not point to a specific incident in Japan that prompted the campaign but said rather that Japan has needed an improvement in the area, not least so colleges can maintain ties with US and other Western partners.

The drive to step up monitoring in academia is part of a push to expand its export controls, in tandem with a new economic security bill passed this month.

As Western tension with China grows, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting US President Joe Biden are expected to reaffirm greater coordination on technology, supply chains and other areas this week in Tokyo.

'Real and serious' risks

Under the new guidelines, effective this month, universities are being asked to conduct background checks and flag people of interest, such as those with ties to foreign governments or defence-related institutions.

Previously, screening had been limited to cases of people trying to send potentially sensitive information and goods overseas.

The new screening is designed as an additional layer on top of immigration visa procedures.

Until now, for example, a Chinese scholar subsidised by his or her government would face few hurdles taking a doctoral course in cutting-edge radar technology in Japan, and then go home to put the research to use for military purposes.

The same scholar might well have been rejected as a high-risk candidate in the United States, where the stakes are high for universities: along with the individual, they can be held liable for any breach in export controls.