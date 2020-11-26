Persimmons, kaki in Japanese, being strung up to air-dry in Marumori in north-eastern Japan's Miyagi prefecture yesterday. Dried persimmons or hoshigaki are a popular snack during winter in Japan. They are also used as a New Year decoration because of their association with good luck and longevity.
Winter beckons with persimmon season
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2020, with the headline 'Winter beckons with persimmon season'.
