Winter beckons with persimmon season

Persimmons, kaki in Japanese, being strung up to air-dry in Marumori in north-eastern Japan's Miyagi prefecture yesterday. Dried persimmons or hoshigaki are a popular snack during winter in Japan. They are also used as a New Year decoration because o
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 min ago

Persimmons, kaki in Japanese, being strung up to air-dry in Marumori in north-eastern Japan's Miyagi prefecture yesterday. Dried persimmons or hoshigaki are a popular snack during winter in Japan. They are also used as a New Year decoration because of their association with good luck and longevity.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2020, with the headline 'Winter beckons with persimmon season'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 