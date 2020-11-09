Winners and losers in early Singles Day sales

BEIJING - Scrolling through e-commerce app Taobao one weekend last month, marketing executive Li Nana spent close to 500 yuan (S$102) placing deposits on dozens of items, knowing she would have to pay the full amounts for them between Nov 1 -3 to enjoy massive discounts.

But the 26-year-old, like tens of thousands of others, missed the deadlines when they arrived, so she not only forfeited her deposit, but also lost out on the price drop.

"The details of the sales are slightly different from previous years so it's very confusing," she told The Straits Times in a text message. "So I suppose we all pay a price for our negligence."

The online shopping phenomenon of Singles' Day is actually tomorrow (Nov 11), but e-commerce giants such as Alibaba, which owns Taobao, JD.com and Pinduodu, have been running promotions extra early beginning Oct 21 to allow customers more time to shop.

What began as a festival for students has since become the world's biggest shopping festival, with retailers all across Asia taking part. It is especially important in China this year as an indication of whether domestic consumption has truly recovered from the pandemic's impact.

At last year's Singles Day, Chinese consumers spent 410 billion yuan in 24 hours.

This year, within 10 minutes of the festival kicking off on Oct 21, early sales beat last year's records, netting some 7 billion yuan. China's top live streamers Li Jiaqi and Viya Huang were estimated to have sold over 1 billion yuan worth of products through their streams.

More than 250,000 brands and 5 million merchants are taking part in the giant shopping spree, which, in a sign of how global it has become, will culminate in a live event tonight (Nov 10) night featuring American pop stars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

By the end of the shopping festival on midnight Wednesday, Alibaba expects some 800 million users would have taken part in it.

Chinese retailers are banking on stronger domestic demand -- the economy grew 4.9 per cent last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic came largely under control in the country - allowing for most industries to reopen.

"Many Chinese merchants have shifted sales online amid the pandemic and some new retail business models have thrived after digitising their retail value chains, expediting online and offline integration," ratings agency Fitch said in a commentary.

"China's consumer and retail market is likely to finish the year with a strong (fourth quarter), underpinned by a faster recovery in the offline segment and a boost to consumer spending from the upcoming (Singles' Day) shopping festival."

The early kick off also meant logistics companies were not overwhelmed, with deliveries spread out over a longer period.

Deliveryman Le Yuxuan, 24, who works in central Beijing, said his delivery load has increased by about 100 parcels a day in the last week.

"It's more manageable for us this way instead of suddenly having 500 more packages one day," he said.

For shoppers like Miss Li, who has read all the fine print, her mobile phone and shopping card will be ready at midnight when the bulk of the sales begin.

"I'm not going to give away my money for nothing again," she said.