Will a replacement for Carrie Lam be better?

HONG KONG • Finding a boss to run a company, especially a troubled one, is no easy task.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam still has three years until the end of her term, but with many people calling for her to step down, the difficulty that would arise in choosing a replacement would be finding someone who is competent and willing to fight for his or her citizens.

Protesters and pro-democracy lawmakers - who have set aside their differences and banded together in recent weeks - have scented blood and want to force Mrs Lam's exit over her backing of the controversial extradition Bill.

But they seem to have missed the fact that this could lead to them ending up with someone who is less competent and more pro-Beijing.

The unfortunate thing for Mrs Lam is that in her haste to roll out the now-suspended Bill, she gave people a reason to launch a series of protests, some of which ended in violence.

Locals believe that, if passed, the Bill would allow Hong Kong to send people to mainland China where they could face unfair trials.

Assistant Professor Samson Yuen from Lingnan University in Hong Kong believes Mrs Lam "won't step down immediately".

"If you look at (former Hong Kong leader) Tung Chee Hwa's case, he stepped down only two years after 2003." This came after about half a million people took to the streets in 2003 to protest against a proposed national security law.

"From Beijing's perspective, replacing a candidate is not just to placate grievances. If they are replacing Carrie, it would be because they have to push certain policies forward."

Mrs Lam's successor has to be someone from the current government so as to "command more legitimacy", he said, adding that he would not be surprised if Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung succeeds her.

Looking at how troubled companies search for a chief executive officer, it becomes clear that there is a tendency for the best candidates to shun messy posts.

Potential candidates for Mrs Lam's role include one of her top advisers Bernard Chan and Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

However, Mr Chan, who is the current convenor of the Executive Council, told Bloomberg earlier this month: "I don't think anybody sane enough wants to take up this job.

"The person in charge of one country two systems needs to look after Hong Kong interests as well as the nation's interests. You can't look at one and not the other."

In the absence of potential top-tier candidates, Beijing would have to sift through second or even third-tier candidates.

As they are relatively unknown and have nothing to lose, they may even be more friendly with Beijing than Mrs Lam.

Of course, it is not the case that a candidate from a lower tier would necessarily do a bad job.

But the role of being Hong Kong's leader is an unforgiving one and time to settle in is a luxury no one can afford.



Protesters and pro-democracy lawmakers want to force Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam's exit over her backing of the controversial extradition Bill. But they seem to have missed the fact that this could lead to them ending up with someone who is less competent and more pro-Beijing. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A group of locals are now worried that former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun Ying may make a comeback.

Mr Leung, now the vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was forced to forgo seeking a second term in 2017 due to widespread discontent that saw the rise of protests and the emergence of a small but disruptive independence movement.

"Technically, he can still come back," said Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. "If you compare Leung and Lam in their first two years of office, Carrie Lam's approval rating is poorer. She has lost her popularity faster than Leung."

However, Prof Yuen believes that Mr Leung's return is unlikely, while the "smart move" for Beijing would be to go for Mr John Tsang, the ex-finance chief who has "the support of moderate Hong Kongers".

Mr Tsang, now vice-chairman at Hong Kong fintech-focused merchant bank Ion Pacific, lost out to Mrs Lam for the top job in 2017.

In the light of the current economic and geopolitical situation, it will not do anyone in the city any good for the situation to remain in gridlock.

Some pro-democracy supporters are pressing for a leader to be chosen by Hong Kongers but the reality is that the current system works for Beijing. The protesters and pro-democracy lawmakers also refuse to seek a compromise now that they feel they are close to a victory.

So the city's leader may be changed in the months to come but there is a high probability that the alternative may be far worse than what the people who wanted change had wished for.