Will a presidential election mark the end of S. Korea's tattoo taboo?

SEOUL • Doy, one of South Korea's most famous tattoo artists, who has inked the likes of American actor Brad Pitt, just wants to practise his craft without fear of going to jail or hefty fines.

South Korea is the sole developed country in the world where tattooing is considered a procedure that only medical professionals are capable of legally performing.

That leaves almost all of the country's 50,000 tattoo artists at the mercy of potential police raids and prosecution, facing fines of up to 50 million won (S$56,400) as well as prison terms, in theory as much as in life.

Doy, who like many fellow tattooists practises from a modest building with no signage, was himself fined 5 million won last year after a video of him inking a popular South Korean actress went viral.

The 43-year-old has appealed against the ruling.

A survey conducted by a union of 650 tattoo artists that Doy leads has also found six cases since last April of artists being sentenced to jail - usually for two years.

But change could be on its way.

Over the last 10 years, tattoos have become increasingly popular among young South Koreans.

Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, famously has several, and while tattoos are usually covered up on TV, celebrities have not been reticent about showing them off on social media.

At the same time, appreciation of "K-tattoos", often distinguished by fine-line drawing, intricate detail and bold use of colour, has grown at home and abroad.

That has not escaped the attention of the ruling party's candidate for the March 9 presidential election, Mr Lee Jae-myung.

In a move seen as courting young voters, Mr Lee last month said it made no sense for the industry to be illegal, noting that it was worth an estimated US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion). He promised to back Bills now pending in Parliament to legalise tattooing.