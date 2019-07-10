Wild boar boom bittersweet for Chinese villagers

HEFEI, CHINA (XINHUA) - Mr Wu Yongtian, a farmer in east China's Anhui Province, has installed several loudspeakers around his farmland playing human voices, dogs barking and the sound of gongs and drums, hoping to keep wild boars at bay.

The wild boar was once common in the Dabie Mountains. However, due to increasing hunting and human encroachment on its habitat, its population plummeted in the past decade.

The Dabie Mountains stretch across the eastern and central Chinese provinces of Anhui, Hubei and Henan, and are home to various rare plants and animals.

As an important source of fire and income, felling trees was a common practice among local villagers.

"We depended heavily on the forest. But as trees dwindled, wild boars were getting harder to spot," Mr Wu said. He has not had a run-in with the beast's tusks for a long time.

As China's urbanisation picked up steam, more people left the mountains and moved to live in cities. Vegetation recovered as no more logging was needed, and habitats were restored as human interference reduced.

Wild boars have once again become familiar neighbours of local residents.

At least 100 wild boars are estimated to dwell within the 660 hectares around Qianping village, former village Party secretary Bu Yongquan.

"Villagers from almost every household spotted wild boars coming down from the mountains," he said.

The policy of conceding farmland to forestry, and a rising awareness of animal protection have also contributed to the growing population of the state protected animal, according to Tao Hongjun, head of Mazongling forest farm.

However, the rising boar population has strained the relationship with local farmers.

"They (wild boars) feed on only the best. The valuable herbs such as gastrodia elata and American ginseng that farmers grow are their favourite," said Mr Wu.

Reports of wild boar attacks and highway accidents caused by the intruding animal have hit headlines with increasing frequency.

Besides loudspeakers, local farmers have tried firecrackers, scarecrows, kerosene and even human hair to ward off the boars, but to little effect.

"Sometimes the loudspeakers even attracted them to come near," Mr Wu said.

To settle the issue, local governments in the Dabie Mountains have come up with measures including organised hunting to scare them off and eco-compensation to make up for farmers' lost income.

"I believe humans and wild boars will again live in harmony someday," Mr Wu said.