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Wife of Japanese journalist detained in Russia pleads for his release

Yuki Imai, a reporter with the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was detained in October as he prepared to return home, his wife Nozomi said.

TOKYO – The wife of a Japanese journalist detained by Moscow on suspicion of espionage pleaded for his release on Nov 26 in a statement that offered fresh details of his arrest, his young family and his long-standin g ties to Russia.

Yuki Imai, 34, a reporter with the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was detained in October as he prepared to return home from a two-year posting to Sakhalin in Russia’s far east, his wife Nozomi, 32, said in her first comments since the incident.

Moscow has accused Imai of collecting intelligence on Russia’s defence capabilities in the most high-profile arrest of a foreign journalist since the 2023 detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Japan has protested against the detention, which has further strained fraught bilateral relations.

The statement, sent to media by Imai’s employer, Hokkaido Shimbun, did not address the allegations against the reporter, and his wife declined to comment further.

The newspaper has said it does not conduct any reporting or information gathering under government orders.

Instead, Nozomi’s statement stressed her husband’s love of Russian culture, language and art and his deep connection to the country, saying his grandfather was born on Sakhalin when part of the island was under Japanese rule.

She also detailed how her husband had been looking forward to being reunited with his 1-year-old daughter after a long period apart during his stint in Russia.

Nozomi said she first suspected something was amiss when she could not contact him on the morning of his departure and struggled to breathe when she later watched footage of him with his hands bound behind his back, and souvenirs for his family visible in his luggage.

Their daughter has learnt many new words since she last saw her father in September.

“Sometimes she looks down the dark hallway and says, ‘Papa’s not here,’” Nozomi said.

“Please, please return this precious papa to his little daughter.”

The ordeal has also taken a toll on Imai’s elderly parents, who have started to worry that they may never see their son again.

Doctors say his mother is at risk of a brain haemorrhage, Nozomi added.

“Yuki Imai is not only a journalist. He is a beloved son, husband, and father,” she said.

“I ask with all my heart for your help and support in securing his release as soon as possible.”

Japanese officials have visited Imai at the Lefortovo detention centre in Moscow and said he has no health issues.

Imai will be detained at Lefortovo for at least two months while prosecutors deliberate over the case, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

If convicted on espionage charges, he could face 10 to 20 years in prison, the agency said.

Japan and Russia have long been at odds over four islands off north-east Japan that are controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo.

Relations worsened sharply after Russia launched a ​full-scale war against ⁠Ukraine in 2022 and Japan joined other nations in imposing sanctions on Russia.

Further straining ties, Moscow in November seized the Russian assets of Japan Tobacco, which is partly owned by the Japanese government. REUTERS