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Why nearly every phone in South Korea will ring Nov 19, even on silent

The first nationwide alert will be sent at 8.30am, with another to follow at an unannounced time during the Suneung exam, the South Korean government confirmed on Nov 18.

SEOUL – Tens of millions of mobile phones across South Korea are expected to sound an emergency alarm on the one day in the year for the administration of Suneung on the morning of Nov 19 , including those belonging to people who have nothing to do with the country’s college entrance exam.

Putting your phone on silent or disabling ordinary disaster alerts will not stop it.

The country’s highest-level warning, normally reserved for crises such as war or major earthquakes, can reach virtually all phones even with mobile data turned off, as long as they remain connected to a cellular network.

Avoiding the piercing tone requires disconnecting from the network, such as by disabling the cellular line, enabling airplane mode or switching off the phone.

The first nationwide alert will be sent at 8.30am, with another to follow at an unannounced time during the exam, the South Korean government confirmed on Nov 18 .

Each will sound for up to 10.5 seconds at maximum volume.

The alarms are intended to expose smartphones concealed during the College Scholastic Ability Test, or Suneung, South Korea’s high-stakes university entrance exam, offering authorities an unusual workaround, as blocking wireless signals or searching every student is not a practical option.

Concerns initially centred on artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses, but escalated on Nov 15 when the top scorer on a national tax accountant examination admitted to cheating with a miniature camera, generative AI and small monitor.

The case, which went undetected during the exam, prompted tighter government inspections of students’ glasses, clothing and belongings for concealed electronics.

While miniature cameras and AI-powered glasses have drawn much of the attention, four technology experts interviewed by The Korea Herald pointed to a more familiar device at the heart of many such cheating setups: the smartphone.

Their explanations help clarify the South Korean government’s unusual approach.

A student using a hidden smartphone to access cloud-based AI over a cellular network would also leave the device exposed to emergency alerts, which could make it give itself away by sounding an alarm even in silent mode.

Why hidden smartphones matter more than tiny cameras

“Small wearable devices simply don’t have the processing power, battery capacity or cooling needed to run sophisticated AI models on their own,” said Yoo Hoi-jun, a distinguished professor of electrical engineering at KAIST.

“To handle demanding tasks like solving exam questions, they need a bridge to more powerful computing resources, typically a smartphone connected to the cloud,” Yoo said.

Michael Chong, chief executive officer of Seerslab, a South Korean developer of smart glasses, told The Korea Herald that “most lightweight commercial models rely on nearby smartphones for AI processing”.

Some higher-end glasses can still take pictures, store information or perform limited AI tasks offline, Chong added, but their ability to solve complex exam questions independently remains limited.

A tiny camera can capture an exam question, but that alone cannot produce an AI-generated answer.

In many such setups, a hidden smartphone provides the crucial connection between the camera and the AI model that solves the question.

“A miniature camera or smart glasses can send images of exam questions to a smartphone through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The phone then relays those images to cloud-based AI through Wi-Fi or a cellular network and sends the answers back to the student,” explained Choi Wan, a wireless communications professor at Seoul National University.

Why authorities cannot block or find hidden phones

Authorities are restricting Wi-Fi access at examination sites as well as nearby public networks to prevent students from connecting hidden devices to external AI systems.

But those measures cannot cut off every wireless connection.

“Turning off Wi-Fi at exam sites would block one route to cloud AI, but smartphones could still connect through cellular networks,” Choi said. “And disabling a school’s Wi-Fi wouldn’t necessarily stop Bluetooth communication between devices.”

A more direct option is radio jamming, which uses interfering signals to disrupt almost all wireless communications. But such signals can also affect mobile users outside examination sites.

“Instead of blocking signals across an entire school, you could install smaller, low-power jammers in individual classrooms,” said Chang Kyung-Hi, a mobile communications professor at Inha University. “But you’d need to carefully adjust the interference so it doesn’t spread outside the classroom.”

Jamming also faces legal restrictions in South Korea, while installing and testing equipment across examination sites would be impractical at short notice.

If blocking wireless connections is impractical, detecting suspicious signals might seem like an alternative. But finding a signal is not the same as identifying the student using it.

“Even if a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signal is detected inside a classroom, that alone doesn’t tell you which student is using the device,” Choi said.

Chang added that radio detectors could also miss phones switched off during inspections and activated later.

Physical searches can uncover concealed electronics regardless of whether they are transmitting, but authorities have ruled out universal airport-style screening over legal, privacy and logistical concerns.

Instead, they plan visual inspections of eyeglasses and belongings, with metal detectors used when cheating is suspected.

Some 8,400 additional supervisors will be deployed across examination sites.

“Ultimately, the priority is to prevent students from bringing in the smartphones that serve as the link between miniature devices and external AI,” Chang said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK