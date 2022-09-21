Why is ex-Japan PM Abe's state funeral controversial?

TOKYO - A state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe has become a lightning rod for controversy, prompting demonstrations and even an apparent act of attempted self-immolation.

But why has the Sept 27 funeral become such a hot-button issue?

How was Abe assassinated?

Abe was shot dead on July 8 by a gunman in the Nara region as he campaigned for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

His suspected murderer reportedly resented the Unification Church because his mother had made hefty donations to the sect, and believed Abe was linked to the group.

A private funeral for Abe was held in Tokyo, attended by friends and family. Thousands lined the streets nearby to offer prayers and flowers.

Why a state funeral?

Japan has only held one other state funeral for a former prime minister in the post-war period, that of Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

But Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and the country's best-known politician, both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said a state funeral will allow international leaders to offer condolences and show "Japan will not give in to violence".

The event is set for Sept 27 at Tokyo's storied Budokan venue, with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among the leaders expected to attend.

What was the reaction?

Controversy about the decision erupted quickly, with opposition politicians arguing Kishida was overstepping his powers by approving the funeral.

"He thought the cabinet has the right to decide on what kind of events it holds," Yoshinobu Yamamoto, professor emeritus of international politics at the University of Tokyo, told AFP.

"But there is no formal system in Japan that defines state funerals. So what the opposition says is that his government has to seek parliamentary approval after debate." Polls have shown opposition growing steadily.

National broadcaster NHK found 38 per cent of respondents were against the plan in July, but by August that figure had grown to 57 per cent.