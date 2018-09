"As if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug" - this was how European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst described Typhoon Trami as it spun its way towards Japan earlier this week in this image obtained from social media on Wednesday. Trami is expected to make landfall tomorrow in Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture, and bring with it 125mm-250mm of rain, hurricane-force winds as well as storm surges. The rain and wind may intensify in western Japan around Sunday.