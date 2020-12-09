Britain has unveiled its priority list of recipients as the first phase of mass vaccination is rolled out this week. These are other countries that have come up with their own priority lists:

JAPAN

Japan has said it will give its elderly priority access to the coronavirus vaccine, but not expectant mothers. The government has cited the lack of conclusive evidence indicating the increased vulnerability of pregnant women to the disease. The vaccines will be distributed free of charge once they become available in the first half of next year.

A more detailed list is yet to be finalised but so far, these are the people who will get it first, in the following order: 1. Healthcare workers 2. The elderly 3. People with pre-existing conditions 4. General public

INDONESIA

Indonesia will prioritise its working population aged between 18 and 59 for vaccination. It plans to deliver the first jabs early in January using a two-pronged approach. Those who pay will fall under the Mandiri scheme and receive vaccines of their choice on a first-come-first-served basis. Others will receive theirs for free, with priority given to: 1. Medical workers, police, military officers and Satpol PP (Public Order Officers) 2. Residents in the red zone of Java, the most populous island which has high infection rates

MALAYSIA

Malaysia has said it will focus on inoculating adults only, as the experimental vaccines have yet to be tested on children under the age of 12. It has secured at least 12.8 million doses so far, enough to immunise 6.4 million people.

With its first vaccine shipment expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year, the government's special committee on vaccine supply access has divided priority recipients broadly into three groups: 1. Front-line workers such as staff of the health ministry, police, the armed forces, immigration officers 2. High-risk groups such as individuals with more than one serious health condition and senior citizens 3. Other adults

INDIA

India has set a relatively lower age threshold - 50 years - for priority access. According to the Times of India, the vaccines will be given to the following people first, in descending order: 1. Healthcare workers 2. Front-line workers including police, the armed forces and municipal workers 3. People aged above 50 4. People aged below 50 with severe co-morbid conditions and those requiring special care

THE UNITED STATES

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be in use in the US as early as Friday, once the Food and Drug Administration gives its clearance for emergency use.

Three groups of people will be first in line, in the following order: *1a. Healthcare personnel; residents and staff of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes * 1b. Essential workers, e.g. school staff, police, grocery workers and bus drivers *1c. People aged 65 and older; adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 (* to be voted on by the Centres for Disease Control)

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland is preparing to start mass vaccination next month. Up to 70,000 per day are planned.

Its federal office of public health said priority access will be given in this order: 1. Individuals who are at a high risk of developing serious symptoms from coronavirus 2. Healthcare professionals and staff caring for individuals at especially high risk 3. Close contacts such as household members of individuals at especially high risk 4. Residents of various ages in communal facilities vulnerable to outbreaks 5. Other adults

• Additional reporting by Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja and Walter Sim