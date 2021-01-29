WHO team to start Wuhan probe under global glare

WUHAN • A team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) left quarantine in Wuhan yesterday to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, after Washington urged a "robust and clear" investigation.

The group started two weeks of quarantine on arrival on Jan 14 in the central Chinese city where the first known cluster of coronavirus cases emerged in late 2019.

Wearing masks, they peered at the ranks of the waiting media from the window of a bus which whisked them away from the quarantine hotel, although it was not immediately clear when and where the investigation will start.

The virus is believed to have come from bats and to have initially spread from a Wuhan wet market, where wild animals were sold as food.

The WHO insists that the visit will be tightly tethered to the science of how the virus, which has killed more than two million people and laid waste to the global economy, jumped from animals to humans.

But in a sign of the political baggage attached to their mission, US President Joe Biden's administration weighed in before the team left their hotel.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, new White House spokesman Jen Psaki said it was "imperative we get to the bottom" of how the virus appeared and spread worldwide.

Ms Psaki voiced concern over "misinformation from some sources in China" and urged a "robust and clear" probe.

Beijing snapped back yesterday, warning the United States to "respect facts and science, respect the hard work" of the WHO experts.

They must be allowed to work "free from political interference", said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian.

But in a mission dogged by delays and obfuscation from the Chinese hosts, it was not clear what the expert team will be allowed to see in Wuhan or what useful evidence remains a year after the outbreak in a country that has vigorously controlled the narrative of how the pandemic began.

The early days of the outbreak remain among the most sensitive topics in China today, with the communist leadership seeking to stamp out any discussion that shows its governance in a poor light.

Beijing has also sought to seed doubt into the origin story, floating the unsubstantiated theory that the virus emerged elsewhere.

According to official Chinese figures, the virus has killed nearly 3,900 in Wuhan, accounting for the vast majority of the 4,636 dead that China has reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE