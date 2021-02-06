WHO team says it had frank talks with Wuhan scientists

BEIJING • World Health Organisation inspectors had very frank discussions with Chinese scientists about the source of the coronavirus pandemic, including theories that the virus leaked from a laboratory, the head of the probe in Wuhan told Agence France-Presse.

The talks covered famous claims widely reported in global media, Dr Peter Ben Embarek said in an interview on Thursday, a day after he and his WHO team visited the lab.

While he did not identify specific theories, Dr Embarek described some of them as irrational and insisted that the investigators would not waste time chasing the wildest claims.

"We discussed... a lot of the famous theories and so on, and what has been done to explain them," said Dr Embarek, who was based in the WHO's Beijing office for two years from 2009.

The trip on Wednesday to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was one of the highest-profile events on the agenda because of the controversial theory that it was the source of the pandemic.

Speculation emerged early in the pandemic that the virus could have accidentally leaked from the lab in Wuhan, although there was no evidence to back that theory.

Dr Embarek said that discussions at the lab were useful to understand the staff's position with regard "to many of these statements and claims that everyone has seen and read about in the news".

Dr Peter Daszak, a British zoologist and a team member, said on social media on Wednesday that the team had an "extremely important meeting" with researchers at the institute, including leading scientist Shi Zhengli, who had firmly dismissed conspiracy theories that the virus was leaked from the institute in Wuhan.

"They are sharing data with us that we've never seen before, that no one has seen before. They are talking with us openly about every possible pathway," he said.

He added that any scientific inquiries concerning people's lives are sensitive worldwide, and appropriate constraints are necessary.

He stressed that on-site visits in Wuhan had enabled team members to directly pose significant questions.

Dr Embarek said the trip to Wuhan would not lead to a final conclusion on how the virus jumped from animals to humans.

"We're not going to come up with the ultimate full understanding of the origins of this virus, but it will be a good first step," he said.

"It will be a very robust and clear best way we will lay for how to move forward."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK