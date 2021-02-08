WHO team finds 'important clues' on origin of outbreak

BEIJING • Scientists probing the origins of the coronavirus are wrapping up a lengthy investigation in China and have found "important clues" about a Wuhan seafood market's role in the outbreak.

Dr Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist assisting the World Health Organisation-sponsored mission, said he anticipates the main findings will be released before his planned departure on Wednesday.

The 14-member group worked with experts in China and visited key hot spots and research centres to uncover "some real clues about what happened", Dr Daszak said.

Investigators want to know how the Sars-CoV-2 virus - whose closest-known relative came from bats more than 1,600km away - spread in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century.

Dr Daszak said the investigation heralds a turning point in pandemic mitigation.

"It's the beginning of hopefully a really deep understanding of what happened so we can stop the next one," he said late last Friday. "That's what this is all about - trying to understand why these things emerge so we don't continually have global economic crashes and horrific mortality while we wait for vaccines. It's just not a tenable future."

The lack of a clear pathway from bats to humans has stoked speculation - refuted by Dr Daszak and many other scientists - that the virus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a maximum bio-containment laboratory studying bat-borne coronaviruses.

The work has been "collaborative", with Chinese counterparts helping mission investigators dig deeper for clues, Dr Daszak said.

"We went through information, new data, and then said we want to go to the key places," he said. "They asked for a list. We suggested where we should go and the people we should meet. We went to every place on that list and they were really forthcoming."

Dr Daszak is one of 10 independent experts assisting the World Health Organisation (WHO) mission. "My feeling is we will be able to say something of some value at the end of this trip - quite a lot of value, but I don't want to get into what that's going to be or which way it points," he said, adding that the group's findings are confidential until they are released publicly.

ANSWERS MAY TAKE YEARS Everybody knows how it really exploded out of Huanan market in Wuhan, but the key is what was happening around that time and before. DR DOMINIC DWYER, a microbiologist and infectious diseases expert.

Dr Daszak said his trip to the Huanan fresh produce market in central Wuhan was especially useful.

The market sold mostly seafood, as well as meat that included freshly prepared wildlife. It was a focus early in the outbreak, when cases occurred among workers and shoppers, suggesting it might have been where the virus jumped from animals to humans.

Subsequent research found earlier cases among people not linked to the market, undermining that theory. Investigators looked further and found "important clues" about the market's role, Dr Daszak said, declining to elaborate.

"Right now, we're trying to tease everything together," he said.

Meanwhile, another member of the WHO team said he was surprised by the complexity of getting to the origins of the pandemic and that years of research lay ahead.

Said Dr Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist and infectious diseases expert: "Everybody knows how it really exploded out of Huanan market in Wuhan, but the key is what was happening around that time and before."

Dr Dwyer, an Australian specialist in HIV/Aids who worked with the WHO during the severe acute respiratory syndrome and avian flu outbreaks, said the conundrum of Covid-19 was that early asymptomatic carriers may not have known they had it.

"It would be naive to think that we're going to get virus zero," he said. The early cases were identified in November 2019, "but it's just the bit beforehand that's the very interesting part and the tricky part and the difficult part".

Dr Dwyer echoed Dr Daszak in his emphasis on the difficulty of understanding the disease. More work has to be done investigating how the virus could have been transmitted by animals, as well as into antibodies to coronavirus in people who did not show symptoms of the disease.

The short term was "reviewing what we know now and bringing all that data together and there are going to be a series of longer-term projects, and this could take some years", Dr Dwyer said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS