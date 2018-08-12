Who is Andy Chan Ho-tin?

The 27-year-old engineering and business administration graduate of Hong Kong Polytechnic University is the co-founder and convenor of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party (HKNP).

He formed the party in March 2016 and while he declined to reveal to The Sunday Times the party's size due to safety reasons, it has been reported that it has about 50 members, most of whom are young.

When asked about his family, Mr Chan is apologetic. His mother has been followed and harassed from time to time, so he declined to say more, except that he has a sister who is now working.

The trim, tall and bespectacled activist, now an interior designer by day, holds a strong belief that he needs to act if he wants change.

The 2014 Umbrella Movement that blocked the main traffic arteries of the city for months was ignited by pro-democrats who wanted greater autonomy in how the city's leader is chosen.

The protesters failed to win any reform and this led to the emergence of a new generation of young pro-independence activists, including Mr Chan. He was one of six people barred from running in the Legislative Council election in 2016 for their political views.

His party, which is not registered, is now facing a possible ban by the Hong Kong authorities on the grounds of national security, public safety and public order.

The authorities had referred to a colonial-era law primarily aimed at controlling triads that prohibits the formation of groups.

Mr Chan has until Sept 4 to submit a written statement to persuade authorities to drop the proposal by the police.

Claire Huang