WHO chief urges China to be transparent

GENEVA • The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that investigations into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there and urged it to be more transparent.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around the central city of Wuhan with Chinese researchers and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

It said that "introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway", but countries including the United States and some scientists were not satisfied.

"We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, adding that scientists still lacked enough raw data on infections and possible cases from late 2019.

"We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened," he said.

China has called the theory that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory "absurd" and said repeatedly "politicising" the issue will hamper investigations.

At a regular news briefing yesterday, when asked about Dr Tedros' comments, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that some data was unable to be copied or leave China as it involved personal information.

Mr Zhao also dismissed Dr Tedros' claims that "there was a premature push" to rule out the theory that the virus could have leaked from a virology lab in the central Chinese city, adding that the expert team that visited China in March had "agreed the hypothesis a lab leak led to the outbreak is extremely unlikely".

To arrive at that conclusion, Mr Zhao said the expert team visited multiple institutions and biosafety laboratories in Wuhan while conducting "in-depth and candid scientific exchanges".

He said: "On the issue of traceability, all parties should respect science, respect the opinions and conclusions of scientists, and maintain an objective and fair attitude."

Mr Zhao also cited a letter that "reflects the strong voice of the international community" written by 48 WHO member countries addressing Dr Tedros in support of traceability research on a global scale, but also opposing the "politicisation" of traceability issues".

MORE CLARITY NEEDED We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate. We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened. WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS

Dr Tedros was expected to brief WHO's 194 member states yesterday regarding a proposed second phase of study, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said.

"We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director-general will outline measures to member states at a meeting," Mr Ryan said. He emphasised that more investigation was needed before the hypothesis could be definitively ruled out.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who held talks with Dr Tedros on Thursday, urged China to enable investigations into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed.

REUTERS