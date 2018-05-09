What's Next: May 9, 2018

Japan, S. Korea, China holding summit

Top leaders of Japan, South Korea and China will meet in Tokyo today for their first trilateral summit in three years, and North Korea will feature high on the agenda.

The summit follows a historic summit between South Korean President Moon Jae In and the North's leader Kim Jong Un last month. The two men vowed to pursue denuclearisation and a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.

SICC annual awards ceremony

The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) will be holding its annual awards ceremony and gala dinner today.

The awards, in its third year, recognises the collaborative efforts of large and small businesses, such as in the areas of technology and environmentally friendly projects.

BOJ to release summary of policy meet

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will release today a summary of opinions from its board members at its April 26-27 policy meeting.

The BOJ, as widely expected, kept its policy unchanged for the 13th consecutive meeting last month.

But the decision was not unanimous, with Mr Goshi Kataoka the sole dissenter since becoming a monetary board policy member in July last year.