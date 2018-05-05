What's Next: May 5, 2018

North Korea turns its clocks forward

North Korea will today shift its clocks forward by half an hour to align with its southern neighbour amid a thaw in relations with Seoul.

The move comes after a high-profile summit last Friday between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In, and is being seen as a small but practical step towards reconciliation between the two countries.

Special Mother's Day celebration

Single mums and mothers who have children with special needs will take centre stage today at a Mother's Day celebration event at Joo Chiat Complex. The event aims to celebrate motherhood and pay tribute to all mothers in society. Among the activities planned are a cake-decorating competition, a Zumba workout session and performances by local artists.

Ballot to select units at new condo

A public balloting for home buyers to select units at CSC Land Group's development Twin VEW, in West Coast Vale, will be held this morning. A preview of its showflat a fortnight ago drew more than 7,500 visitors over two days.