What's Next: May 3, 2018

Top-level US trade delegation in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Vice-Premier Liu He, will meet a top-level United States trade delegation in Beijing today. If they fail to agree on a course of action to protect intellectual property rights from depredation, US punitive tariffs on US$50 billion (S$66 billion) in Chinese goods are set to take effect on May 22 and are certain to set off a chain of retaliations that could spill over into the global economy.

Sensory integration therapy

The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) will officially openits first sensory integration therapy room for adults, located at Mindsville@Napiri, today.

It provides active sensory play in a safe and goal-driven environment for about 400 adult clients with moderate to severe intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder across Minds' centres.

Nurturing young Asean talent

The Asean Conference 2018 will take place today, with a slew of guests and speakers from both the public and private sectors.

Enterprise Singapore will also be announcing the 24 recipients of the Go Southeast Asia (SEA) Award, which is an undergraduate recruitment platform to develop more regional talent, in tandem with the international career aspirations of young Singaporean undergraduates.