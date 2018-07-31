What's Next: July 31, 2018

Two Koreas hold military talks

North and South Korea are holding military talks today, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

The general-level military talks will take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

Trump's former campaign chief on trial

United States President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort goes on trial in Virginia for tax fraud, starting today.

It is alleged that Manafort received a favourable loan because the chairman of the lending bank wanted a job in the Trump campaign and White House.

S'pore business expectations for Q3

Singapore's business expectations for services and manufacturing for the third quarter will be unveiled today.

The data will give a glimpse into how the ongoing tariff war with China initiated by United States President Donald Trump has affected the sentiments of Singapore business owners.