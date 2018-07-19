What's Next: July 19, 2018

Xi Jinping to visit UAE, Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa during a 10-day trip starting today.

Mr Xi's visit to the UAE will be the first by a Chinese head of state in 29 years.

Symposium on the virtue of honour

The Honour International Symposium opens today, with a focus on how to apply the virtue of honour at work, home and in nation-building.

The two-day event at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore gathers participants from various sectors, such as the Government, businesses and community groups.

Bank Indonesia to announce policy rate

Bank Indonesia will make a monetary policy decision today, with the market expecting the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

This comes after the bank increased rates in May and June. However, a continued weakening of the rupiah could impact its decision.