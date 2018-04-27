What's Next: April 27, 2018

Crucial Modi-Xi talks begin today

Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Xi Jinping are set to make a bold attempt at rapprochement when the Indian Prime Minister flies to the Chinese city of Wuhan today for two days of talks with the Chinese President.

The talks, which come just months after a high-altitude stand-off between the two countries along their Himalayan border, will be held mostly without aides with the aim of ending decades of distrust.

Population Health Conversation

The inaugural Singapore Population Health Conversation and Workshop will be held today.

The three healthcare clusters in Singapore are coming together to organise this event, which will be a platform for healthcare professionals, researchers and students to exchange ideas and best practices relating to population health.

Singapore economic data

A slew of Singapore economic daata is anticipated today, with the release of the final numbers for public and private housing for the first quarter.

The macroeconomic conditions as well as the employment numbers for the first quarter are also expected to be unveiled today.