What's News: April 30, 2018

Kim vows shutdown of test site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to shut down the regime's main nuclear test site next month, and has invited international experts and the media to witness his show of commitment towards "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

Salaries up in social service

Recommended salaries in the social service sector have gone up 28 per cent over the past five years, as demand for social workers, therapists and special needs teachers grows. But monetary rewards should not be the main reason why people join or do not join the sector, said Dr Fermin Diez from the National Council of Social Service.

Pompeo stresses Gulf unity

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has underscored the need for unity in the Gulf during a visit to the Middle East as the United States seeks to garner support for new sanctions against Iran. Mr Pompeo said progress has been made in Europe on making substantial changes to the deal.

Australia's troubled islands

Australian islands once touted as slices of paradise are now shut and their waterfront resorts are like ghost towns. Some of the islands overreached or ran into financial trouble due to the high cost of running island accommodation, while others were damaged by major cyclones.

Why Iran nuclear deal is flawed

Scrapping the Iran nuclear deal as threatened by United States President Donald Trump is problematic, but the truth is that it was a flawed deal in the first place, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Park reopens after makeover

After a 22-month makeover, the former Woodlands Town Garden reopened yesterday with a new name - Marsiling Park - and facilities for residents to play, exercise and learn about nature. It also boasts improved lighting, new boardwalks and activity spaces.

New alliance of churches

Pentecostal, Charismatic and independent churches have formed a representative body to serve as an "additional Christian voice". The Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore, launched on April 19, has about 50 members to date.

14,200 new private homes?

An estimated 14,200 homes could be launched for sale for the rest of this year, based on government land sales sites and successful collective sales in the past months, according to a report by List Sotheby's International Realty, Singapore. However, it says the market should be able to digest the volume but this depends on several factors.

S'pore in world softball meet

The Singapore team are celebrating their first qualification for the Men's Softball World Championship in Prague next year after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Men's Softball Championship in Jakarta. They edged out Indonesia 10-3 in the play-off to end behind the Philippines and Japan for their best showing at the regional tournament.

Miriam Yeung not retiring

Hong Kong singer-actress Miriam Yeung, 44, is not leaving show business, despite saying last year that she might. She said she had been joking when she made those remarks. She is starring in Wonder Women, a TVB series that begins shooting next month. In it, she plays a housewife who catches her husband cheating on her.

Foodie finds

Singapore food and beverage companies launched new food products at the recent Food & Hotel Asia 2018 trade fair. We pick six to watch out for. http://str.sg/oGfy

Charting the two Koreas

The differences between North and South Korea, explained in charts. http://str.sg/oGhd