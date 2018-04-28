What's News: April 28, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Two Koreas pledge to end war

The leaders of the two Koreas have agreed to put an end to their decades-long war and work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a declaration to this effect yesterday.

Consensus on regional issues

Singapore hopes to develop consensus from Asean members on an overall approach to resolving regional issues, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. While it does not expect to resolve all issues while it is Asean chair, Singapore hopes to prompt productive discussion, he told delegates from the 10 member states yesterday.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

China, India seek to mend ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday that he hopes their meeting will start a new chapter for bilateral relations as the two leaders sought to reset fraught relations. That the two leaders are having an informal summit shows the urgency they attach to improving ties after a border stand-off last year, say analysts.

WORLD

EU votes to ban pesticides

The European Union has voted for an almost total ban on three pesticides blamed for killing bee populations, a move opposed by chemical giants. The United Nations says 40 per cent of invertebrate pollinators risk extinction.

OPINION

Get psychology of debate right

There was intense debate at the hearings by the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods. Let's get the psychology of debate right and come up with a framework that is encouraging of critical commentary in the public sphere, says Behavioural Sciences Institute director David Chan.

HOME

Dealing with marketing spam

The Personal Data Protection Commission has proposed a new Act to protect consumers from unwanted marketing messages sent on instant chat apps - such as WeChat, Telegram and iMessage - that are not covered under current rules.

It is seeking public feedback on the proposed Act.

HOME

Age-friendly practices at work

A new set of guidelines was launched yesterday to help firms adopt age-friendly practices at work, such as not using age as a selection criterion during recruitment.

BUSINESS

Housing price gap widens

The gap between private and public housing widened in the first quarter.

While resale prices dipped 0.8 per cent for Housing Board flats for a sixth consecutive quarter of falls, private residential prices climbed 3.9 per cent in the first three months of the year.

SPORT

Rugby fans' weekend

Today, the Singapore Sports Hub will host the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series but under its dome tomorrow, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) will take on St Andrew's Secondary School in the Under-14 Singapore Schools Sevens Series final, and the mental game - more than fitness and ball-handling - could decide the match.



A scene from the film Madeline's Madeline. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS



LIFE

Insight into film

The key to finding Madeline's point of view is to "climb inside her brain", says Josephine Decker, director and co-writer of Madeline's Madeline. The American discusses her film, which is showing at this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts.

VIDEO

April's must-get gadgets

Buying a gift for your techie friend? Here are some ideas as we round up the best gadgets from this month. str.sg/oGhY

VIDEO

Songwriter's woes

Singer-songwriter Holly Lamar was cheated of US$600,000 (S$819,000) by American conman David John Plate, who was recently sentenced to jail by a Singapore court. Hear what she says. str.sg/oG5q