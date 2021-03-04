What to watch out for at China's annual parliamentary session

Thousands of China's lawmakers and advisers are gathering today for their annual parliamentary session, barely nine months after the last meeting which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's session will deliver a fresh blueprint that will set out the country's economic trajectory and environmental targets for the next five years. But a gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the year is unlikely to be announced, given the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic and last year's low rate of growth.