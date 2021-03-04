Asian Insider

What to watch out for at China's annual parliamentary session

Blueprint likely to set out environmental targets, economic trajectory for 5 years

China Bureau Chief
Chinese paramilitary police officers marching past the Forbidden City in Beijing yesterday, not far from where thousands of the country's lawmakers and advisers are gathering for their annual parliamentary session today. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Thousands of China's lawmakers and advisers are gathering today for their annual parliamentary session, barely nine months after the last meeting which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's session will deliver a fresh blueprint that will set out the country's economic trajectory and environmental targets for the next five years. But a gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the year is unlikely to be announced, given the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic and last year's low rate of growth.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 04, 2021, with the headline 'What to watch out for at China's annual parliamentary session'. Subscribe
Topics: 