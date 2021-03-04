Asian Insider
What to watch out for at China's annual parliamentary session
Blueprint likely to set out environmental targets, economic trajectory for 5 years
Thousands of China's lawmakers and advisers are gathering today for their annual parliamentary session, barely nine months after the last meeting which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year's session will deliver a fresh blueprint that will set out the country's economic trajectory and environmental targets for the next five years. But a gross domestic product (GDP) figure for the year is unlikely to be announced, given the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic and last year's low rate of growth.
