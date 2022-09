The 101-year-old Communist Party of China swept to power 73 years ago on Saturday, but is still one of the world's most opaque political parties.

As it gears up for its twice-a-decade congress in two weeks, where nearly 2,300 delegates will elect a new Central Committee made up of the nation's top 370 or so leaders, it is keeping political pundits guessing over who might rise in the ranks to lead the country of 1.4 billion people.