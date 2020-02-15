What it should have been

Published
41 min ago

In yesterday's report, "Top Hubei officials fired, as surge in infections reported", we said Hubei's infection numbers increased by 15,152 cases in a single day.

The figure should be 14,840.

We are sorry for the error.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2020, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content