What happened to Hu Jintao? Everyone has an answer

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping may have created history at the recent party congress by making a clean sweep at the top, throwing out norms and disrespecting long-held factional balance of political power.

But the only thing that anyone cares to talk about is: What happened to Mr Hu Jintao, and why was he unceremoniously, almost forcibly, taken off the stage at the closing session of the congress last Saturday?

Turns out, everyone has a view, from the most dedicated China scholar and authoritative Sinologist, to casual observers who have suddenly decided they are experts at deciphering body language, reading lips or dissecting the intricacies of Chinese elite politics.

Theories about that off-script, incongruous and bizarre episode, caught on camera by barely a handful of journalists among the at least 300 who were there, have swung wildly from the conspiratorial to the ridiculous.

Footage caught by those who had the good sense to film the anomalous incident showed former leader Hu, 79, sitting in the front row on the stage of the Great Hall of the People, flanked by Mr Xi and Mr Li Zhanshu, then the third-ranked member of the elite Politburo Standing Committee.

Mr Hu had tried to look at documents in a red folder placed in front of him, but was stopped by Mr Li, who took the folder and papers away and was seen speaking into Mr Hu’s ear, as if placating him.

An aide was summoned by Mr Xi; he presumably went to get Mr Hu’s personal aide, who came over and was given instructions by Mr Xi, who was seen tapping his own folder as he spoke and waving his hand, as if to signal “no”.

This aide then tried to pull Mr Hu up from his seat, without success. Mr Xi, Mr Li and Mr Wang Huning, who was sitting to Mr Li’s left, all turned to Mr Hu as the aide tried to coax him out of his chair. At one point, the aide attempted to lift him with both arms.

After some effort, Mr Hu finally relented and got up, but not before making a grab for the papers that were now in his aide’s hand. Mr Li buttoned his jacket and half got out of his chair to intervene, but Mr Wang tapped him to sit.

An exchange with his aide later, Mr Hu allowed himself to be escorted off the stage. He said something to Mr Xi as he left, to which Mr Xi nodded. He then patted Premier Li Keqiang on his shoulder, and the latter acknowledged with a nod.

This entire episode, lasting about three minutes, has had the China-watching world and international news media fixated for a good whole week, as they dissect the footage frame by frame to try and make sense of a mini drama that, in any other country, would probably have gone unnoticed.

But in an impossibly opaque, hyper-controlled, robotically disciplined political system like China’s, such a rare public display of discord is a delicious morsel to those hungry for any signs of a power struggle or internal turmoil, or just plain difference in views in the leadership.

Two opposing theories quickly took hold. The first: Mr Xi was out to publicly humiliate Mr Hu and purge him. As people would find out the next day, none of Mr Hu’s Communist Youth League faction allies made it into the Standing Committee. Mr Hu’s protege, vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who was considered a shoo-in for that elite club of seven men, was even kicked out of the next-level Politburo.

The second: Mr Hu planned to stage this episode to embarrass Mr Xi. He waited for journalists to be let into the hall, before creating a scene.