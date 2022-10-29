What happened to Hu Jintao? Everyone has an answer

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping may have created history at the recent party congress by making a clean sweep at the top, throwing out norms and disrespecting long-held factional balance of political power.
But the only thing that anyone cares to talk about is: What happened to Mr Hu Jintao, and why was he unceremoniously, almost forcibly, taken off the stage at the closing session of the congress last Saturday?
Turns out, everyone has a view, from the most dedicated China scholar and authoritative Sinologist, to casual observers who have suddenly decided they are experts at deciphering body language, reading lips or dissecting the intricacies of Chinese elite politics.
Theories about that off-script, incongruous and bizarre episode, caught on camera by barely a handful of journalists among the at least 300 who were there, have swung wildly from the conspiratorial to the ridiculous.
Footage caught by those who had the good sense to film the anomalous incident showed former leader Hu, 79, sitting in the front row on the stage of the Great Hall of the People, flanked by Mr Xi and Mr Li Zhanshu, then the third-ranked member of the elite Politburo Standing Committee.
Mr Hu had tried to look at documents in a red folder placed in front of him, but was stopped by Mr Li, who took the folder and papers away and was seen speaking into Mr Hu’s ear, as if placating him.
An aide was summoned by Mr Xi; he presumably went to get Mr Hu’s personal aide, who came over and was given instructions by Mr Xi, who was seen tapping his own folder as he spoke and waving his hand, as if to signal “no”.
This aide then tried to pull Mr Hu up from his seat, without success. Mr Xi, Mr Li and Mr Wang Huning, who was sitting to Mr Li’s left, all turned to Mr Hu as the aide tried to coax him out of his chair. At one point, the aide attempted to lift him with both arms.
After some effort, Mr Hu finally relented and got up, but not before making a grab for the papers that were now in his aide’s hand. Mr Li buttoned his jacket and half got out of his chair to intervene, but Mr Wang tapped him to sit.
An exchange with his aide later, Mr Hu allowed himself to be escorted off the stage. He said something to Mr Xi as he left, to which Mr Xi nodded. He then patted Premier Li Keqiang on his shoulder, and the latter acknowledged with a nod.
This entire episode, lasting about three minutes, has had the China-watching world and international news media fixated for a good whole week, as they dissect the footage frame by frame to try and make sense of a mini drama that, in any other country, would probably have gone unnoticed.
But in an impossibly opaque, hyper-controlled, robotically disciplined political system like China’s, such a rare public display of discord is a delicious morsel to those hungry for any signs of a power struggle or internal turmoil, or just plain difference in views in the leadership.
Two opposing theories quickly took hold. The first: Mr Xi was out to publicly humiliate Mr Hu and purge him. As people would find out the next day, none of Mr Hu’s Communist Youth League faction allies made it into the Standing Committee. Mr Hu’s protege, vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who was considered a shoo-in for that elite club of seven men, was even kicked out of the next-level Politburo.
The second: Mr Hu planned to stage this episode to embarrass Mr Xi. He waited for journalists to be let into the hall, before creating a scene.
What was in that folder that Mr Hu kept wanting to see? Everybody wanted to know. Internet sleuths quickly zoomed in on the contents of that first page, which appears to show a list of the new Central Committee members, who have just been elected that morning.
Another theory posited that remains in the realm of the incredulous was that Mr Hu was Covid-19 positive, and his test result had only been known, hence the need for his urgent removal.
But here is how the event unfolded, from what we witnessed inside the hall.
Journalists were waiting outside the hall on the third floor for more than an hour as balloting was going on to choose the next Central Committee of over 200 leaders. When they were let in, the hundreds of them quickly got to work setting up their cameras.
Mr Xi and the other leaders sat on stage, waiting for the journalists to settle down, before they proceeded to the other items on the agenda: voting on amendments to the party constitution, approving Mr Xi’s political report and a report by the anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Mr Hu’s incident happened within minutes of the journalists being let in. After Mr Hu left, he never came back. That chair next to Mr Xi remained empty throughout the rest of the session.
What prompted an ST reporter to film the now-viral video of Mr Hu being escorted out that has been viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter, was the arrival of the two aides, which seemed highly unusual in what is always a tightly choreographed setting.
So far, the most reasonable theory about what happened is that Mr Hu has dementia and that moment of struggle was when he was suffering a lapse in lucidity. He might have wanted to look at the list of Central Committee names, but that list had not yet been publicly released, and there were hundreds of journalists in the hall, with cameras trained on those on stage.
Mr Xi might have instructed Mr Hu’s aide to take him into a side chamber so he could look into his folder in private.
Why then, if it was a health issue, was there no display of empathy or care from any of the leaders on stage, who all sat in stony silence staring ahead, asked some observers.
Anyone familiar with the Communist Party of China and its compulsion for regimented discipline and control will understand that these top leaders are instinctively averse to breaking character when the world is watching.
It did not help that China’s censorship apparatus immediately went into overdrive, blocking searches, text messages and even e-mail attachments containing Mr Hu’s name, fuelling the conspiracy theories. Not surprisingly, the ST viral video was also banned from circulation within the country.
China’s news agency offered the closest one would get to an official response about this episode, saying Mr Hu was not well and had been taken to a side room to rest.
However remarkable Mr Xi was in consolidating his power with a norm-breaking third term, by surrounding himself with loyalists and not anointing a successor, this party congress is likely to be remembered more for this curious, unintended public show of a former leader’s frailty, and the vulnerability of a person who was once one of the most powerful men in the world.