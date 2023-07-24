Whale alert: Rare mammal sighting off Hong Kong creates buzz and curiosity

Hong Kong’s Sai Kung peninsula has been making a splash in local media after a rare sighting of a Bryde’s whale in the area.

The mammal was initially sighted in mid-July and seemed to have disappeared for a week after the arrival of Typhoon Talim.

But local media reports said it resurfaced last Friday when some residents saw it feeding in waters near Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Dim Sun Daily reported.

The whale has been spotted again several times since then.

On Sunday, divers from a Hong Kong company called XIX Diving captured a 50-second clip of the creature.

The video was uploaded to Facebook, and showed the whale opening its mouth and swallowing a school of fish.

The company said it was glad its divers witnessed the event, and reminded onlookers not to swim, dive or navigate their boats too close to the whale.

A similar word of caution was issued by the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society (HKDCS).

In a Facebook post, it said the whale was probably passing Hong Kong for a brief meal.

And while it was understandable that people would like to get a closer look, the conservation society urged residents and visitors to be “friendly and considerate” towards the mammal.