Wet & wrecked

JAPAN: Typhoon with record rainfall and strong winds

TOKYO - Typhoon Nanmadol brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to western Japan on Monday as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least two people, disrupted transport and forced manufacturers to suspend operations.

Nearly six million people were under evacuation warnings, and the authorities said that in some areas, "even a tiny amount of additional rainfall" could trigger flooding and landslides.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I postponed my scheduled departure from today to take stock of the damage caused by the typhoon and to take all possible measures for recovery," Mr Kishida told reporters on Monday evening. "Circumstances permitting, I will leave tomorrow morning."

Japan's 14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and roaring onto the main island of Honshu on Monday morning.

A river in Kyushu's Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, footage from state broadcaster NHK showed.

Other video footage showed a riverside house half hanging over a torrent of water, the tin roof ripped off a petrol station, and a toppled billboard leaning over a street from the top of a building.

Dozens of people were injured.

In Miyazaki, some areas saw more rainfall in 24 hours than they normally receive in the whole of September.

But given the intensity of the storm, which came ashore packing gusts of up to 234kmh, damage appeared relatively limited.

"We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference.

Public broadcaster NHK said that one man was found dead inside his car, which was submerged to the rooftop in the middle of a field, while another man died after being caught in a landslide.

One other person remains missing, and at least 87 people have been injured, NHK said.

In the town of Izumi in Kagoshima prefecture, 30-year-old Yasuta Yamaguchi spent the night at a local hotel to shelter from the storm.

"I came to the hotel to shelter myself because it was windy and I thought it was dangerous," he told AFP. "I didn't feel safe at home."

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the Trade Ministry said, while Kyushu Railway said it had halted operations on the island. Japan Airlines and ANA cancelled about 800 flights, NHK reported.

The storm made landfall again in Shimane prefecture in western Honshu after tracking the coastline earlier on Monday, and was heading east at about 35kmh, the JMA said.

The storm will veer into the Japan Sea for a second time and track the coast to the north of Honshu into Tuesday before crossing overland and moving north-east out into the Pacific, the agency projected.

It also said that up to 400mm of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours.

Toyota Motor was among the manufacturers that said they would idle production at some factories because of the storm, but there were no reports of major damage to industry.

Intermittent bouts of heavy rain lashed Tokyo, but businesses in the capital were largely operating as normal. Most schools were closed on Monday, anyway, for a public holiday.

Japan, which is in the midst of its typhoon season, faces about 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, claiming the lives of more than 100 people.

REUTERS, AFP

PUERTO RICO: Storm cuts power, unleashes floods

SAN JUAN - Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico, knocking out the US island territory's power while dumping torrential rain and wreaking catastrophic damage before making landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Landslides, blocked roads, fallen trees and power lines, as well as a collapsed bridge in the town of Utuado in the central mountainous region, were part of the destruction caused by Fiona, Governor Pedro Pierluisi told an evening press conference.

The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 144kmh as it hit the Dominican Republic, the United States National Hurricane Centre (NHC) tweeted. "Life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic," it said in its advisory at 5am local time.

Ahead of Fiona's arrival in the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader suspended work on Monday, and the island placed 13 of its 32 provinces, located to the north and east, on red alert.

In Puerto Rico, the entire territory of more than three million people was left without power as the hurricane neared, with Mr Pierluisi saying that the electrical system was out of service.

On Monday, the island's power company said on its website that it had "re-energised some circuits" but did not have numbers on how many people were receiving electricity.

The NHC downgraded Fiona to a tropical storm in Puerto Rico but warned that destructive rain and devastating flash floods could continue to hit the island.

Fiona will go down as a "catastrophic event due to the impacts of flooding" in Puerto Rico's central, eastern and southern regions, Mr Pierluisi tweeted, adding that 23cm to 33cm of rain had fallen in just five hours.

The hurricane has also left around 196,000 people without drinking water as a result of power outages and flooded rivers, officials said.

The storm made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon as a Category One hurricane, at the lowest end of the five-tier Saffir-Simpson scale.

Fiona is expected to strengthen into a "major hurricane" before it heads north into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the NHC.

The storm has caused one fatality - a man who died after his house was swept away by floods in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, when Fiona was still listed as a tropical storm.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico on Sunday, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide aid.

The NHC also said tropical storm conditions are expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the south-eastern Bahamas by late Monday or early Tuesday.

AFP