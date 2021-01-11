Western nations express concern over HK arrests

WASHINGTON • The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada released a statement on Saturday underscoring "serious concern" over the mass arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures under a new security law, part of a mounting crackdown by Beijing.

More than 1,000 police officers detained 53 prominent figures - including a US citizen - in dawn raids last week on charges of subversion, a new national security crime that carries up to life in prison.

The sweep was the biggest and latest salvo in Beijing's battle to stamp out dissent in Hong Kong after millions hit the streets in 2019 with huge and sometimes violent democracy protests.

Most of those arrested have since been released.

Western nations have accused Beijing of using its crackdown to shred the freedoms that were promised under the "one country, two systems" framework when the former British colony was returned to China.

Washington has previously sanctioned multiple Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including city leader Carrie Lam. Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the outgoing Trump administration would consider new sanctions in the light of the arrests.

Responding to Mr Pompeo's statement last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that his comments represented a serious interference in the country's internal affairs, which China strongly condemns.

"China will take all necessary steps to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," Ms Hua told reporters.

"The United States must pay a heavy price for its mistakes."

Saturday's statement from Mr Pompeo and the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada and Australia did not mention sanctions.

Instead, it said they wished to "underscore our serious concern at the mass arrests... in Hong Kong for subversion under the National Security Law", calling it "a clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration".

Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates were arrested as the authorities said that last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.

The statement said: "It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views.

"We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention."

The foreign ministers also called for delayed local elections to be held "in a fair way that includes candidates representing a range of political opinions".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS