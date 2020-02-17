We'll have to take one step at a time: Wuhan coronavirus patient whose pregnant wife is also infected

On the night of Feb 2, Wuhan native Ding Hui started developing chills and a high fever. He pulled himself out of bed in the middle of the night and made his way to the emergency department of a hospital, where he was given a CT scan and some blood tests.

The doctor on duty said it did not look like he was infected with the new coronavirus, which had started spreading like wildfire across the city.

Just a week before, the government had ordered a lockdown of Wuhan in a bid to contain the transmission.

From the scan, the doctor deduced Mr Ding had bronchitis and sent him home after giving him some IV fluids and medication to bring his temperature down.

"I had bronchitis and normal pneumonia just three months before, and I didn't think this was the new virus either," said the 40-year-old university lecturer.

"At that time, hospital emergency departments mainly did blood tests and CT scans. I showed other doctors my CT scan result afterwards, and they all said the same thing."

Still, to protect his 10-week pregnant wife, he left his parents-in-law's home where he was staying, and moved back to his parents'.

For days, his fever came and went.

On Feb 8, he went back to the hospital again and was given a nucleic acid test, which confirmed he had the disease now known as Covid-19.

The CT scans he did one week apart looked remarkably different. The second one displayed multiple white patches described by physicians as "ground glass", a sign of fluid in the lungs. They extended to the edges of the lungs, a trademark of this coronavirus infection.

The first few days were rough: fever, breathlessness and an unstoppable cough.

His 35-year-old wife was hospitalised a few days after him - she on the fourth floor and he on the seventh of Union Hospital in Wuhan's southwestern suburbs.

"Her condition is worse than mine, and she still needs oxygen. She said she had to reduce the number of visits to the toilet as she gets very breathless from just the few steps," said Mr Ding, who teaches computer science at a local university.

The couple are not allowed to see each other as isolation measures are strict at the hospital and patients cannot leave their wards at will.

They speak to each other via video calls on messaging app WeChat instead.

But doctors have given them some bad news: his wife may lose their unborn child, their first.

"We don't yet know. We'll have to take one step at a time," he said.

"All I can hope for is for my wife to be fine."

The couple's parents are now under strict quarantine - Mr Ding's parents at home and his in-laws at a designated hotel.

He thinks he could have caught the virus when he accompanied his wife to a hospital for an ultrasound in January for the baby.

"At that time, the outbreak did not seem particularly serious, and no one wore a mask."

His recovery days now are spent listening in on his company's daily staff meetings - he also runs a firm that offers coding courses to children - and watching drama series on his phone.

"Time passes quickly. I'm actually fine being in the hospital."

His floor is mostly staffed by medical workers who have been deployed from Guangzhou, and he gets an infusion of potassium chloride and ambroxol for his phlegm, as well as oral medication daily.

A nurse takes his blood every three days, and he gets a CT scan once a week.

"My greatest feeling now is that we should pay attention to our physical health and spend more time with our family," he said.

"I used to pour my energy into my work, but this illness has made me think, what if I was a little less lucky and had died? Who is going to take care of my wife and my elderly parents?"