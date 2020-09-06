A man receiving traditional Chinese medicine treatment administered by mechanical arms at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing yesterday. The fair, China's first major event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, opened on Friday and is expected to draw about 100,000 people over six days. Some 18,000 enterprises worldwide are taking part in both online forums and the physical exhibition, as China seeks to show its economy welcomes cooperation with foreign firms.
Welcoming trade with open arms
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 06, 2020, with the headline 'Welcoming trade with open arms'.
