Wearing glasses, ditching bra, donning men's suit and tie: South Korean TV anchor challenges norms

SEOUL - First, she went on air wearing her glasses to read the news, becoming the first TV anchor to do so in her country.

Then, she ditched her bra for a day to raise the question of whether the undergarment is necessary - again on national TV.

More recently, she started wearing a men's suit with necktie in a nod to the 2008 biographical film Colette, which stars Keira Knightley as a feministic French novelist.

Meet Lim Hyun-ju, a media personality who dares to challenge social norms in technologically-advanced but ideologically-backward South Korea.

A regular on TV station MBC's morning lifestyle show, she is known for her sunny smile and cheerful disposition, and for voicing out against gender issues in the patriarchal society.

She has called for more recognition for female comedians, noting that it was only last year that a female comedian won big at MBC's annual award show.

She also posted about a Telegram sex chat case involving "digital sex slavery", urging punishment for the male perpetrators and those who paid to view lewd images and videos of the female victims, some underage.

"As a broadcaster, it's my role to send messages to viewers and give courage to them," Ms Lim, 34, told The Sunday Times.

"Sometimes the issue is not about right or wrong, but a matter of choice, and I'm most interested in issues about choice."



Lim Hyun-ju dares to challenge social norms in technologically-advanced but ideologically-backward South Korea. PHOTO: LIM HYUN-JU/INSTAGRAM



However, the singleton frowns at being labelled a feminist, as the term has a strong negative perception despite growing demands for gender equality.

"There are some feminist ideas I agree with, but not all," she said, adding that she enjoys putting on make-up, which has been labelled sexist.

The idea to choose against torturing her eyes, which were tired and dry from waking up at 2.30am to prepare for her morning shift and after hours of wearing fake lashes and contact lenses, came suddenly in mid-2018.

Until then, it was only the men who donned glasses on air - even though myopia is prevalent among the women too.

She was careful to sound out her colleagues first about wearing glasses, and no one, male or female, felt it would create problems.

"We've never seen a female newscaster wear glasses, and no one knows why," she recalled.

"I kept my glasses in the cabinet for three weeks, until one day I just decided to wear them."

Ms Lim became an instant sensation, hogging news headlines not only in South Korea but also foreign media.

Praise came pouring in from viewers who applauded her move, even though a smaller group was shocked to see a bespectacled female newscaster for the first time.

"The conventional idea was for female anchors to look young and attractive, and some people thought wearing glasses makes you less attractive," she said.

"I wore glasses again the next day, and people were still shocked because they think it is very unnatural for women to wear glasses. But other female broadcasters started wearing glasses too, after me."

Today, she wears round-rimmed glasses whenever she feels like it. "I don't want glasses to become my symbol, it's more like my choice," she said.

Another major moment for Ms Lim came in February this year, when she was approached to participate in a "No Bra Day" social experiment for the debut episode of Series M, a documentary on social issues not widely discussed on national TV.

The show's producer remembered her for starting the glasses trend and thought she would be open towards challenging another norm, she added.



She agreed, ditching her bra for a day while a male colleague wore one for a day to experience what it feels like.

Filming was "interesting and meaningful" but she was unprepared for the backlash that erupted after she posted her experience on social media platforms Instagram and Brunch.

Her post on Brunch went viral, with more than 270,000 views. Many users criticised her behaviour as inappropriate and accused her of seeking attention.

Going braless is a taboo issue that can spark a bitter war of words, and it even contributed in driving a celebrity to suicide. K-pop singer Sulli, who drew flak for not wearing a bra, ended her life in October last year, after battling depression and cyberbullying for a few years.

Ms Lim said Series M tried to tackle the topic in a fresh, entertaining manner, while asking the pertinent question, "Is it really necessary to wear a bra?".

But in the end, she became a dartboard for growing sentiments against feminism.

"The good thing is we got a discussion started. Unfortunately, it became a battle between the sexes and some people began to attack me personally. This shows where Korea stands as a society," she lamented.

But not all is lost. Citing the many positive comments she received from netizens supporting her no-bra day, she said change is taking place as women's voices get louder as they play a larger role in the workforce.

And she will keep on asking questions.

A recent series of Instagram posts saw her donning a men's suit and necktie, inspired by the movie Colette.

She said she borrowed her father's necktie in the beginning, then started buying her own.

"This is not as awkward as I thought it would be, and I like wearing the necktie long," she wrote in a post that drew more than 2,400 likes.

Even if she draws criticism again, Ms Lim said she is not one to brood over it.

"My mental health is good and I'm not so vulnerable to negative comments," she said. "What's important is my own mind, not what other people think."