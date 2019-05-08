Weapons tested by North Korea could strike deep into South

SEOUL • The weapons launched by North Korea over the weekend travelled into the stratosphere and flew at a distance long enough to strike deep into South Korea, according to an assessment by Seoul.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not indicate what was fired from North Korea's east coast last Saturday and into the sea, but experts believe that at least one ballistic missile was launched and the testing may indicate that North Korea has improved its capabilities to strike the South.

The multiple short-range projectiles were fired last Saturday from 9.06am to 10.55am and reached altitudes of between 20km and 60km. They covered a distance of about 70km-240km, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mr Kim Joon Rak, told reporters at a briefing.

That means the weapons could strike a region stretching from the Seoul area - which accounts for about half of South Korea's population - to the central city of Daejeon.

Neither the United States nor South Korea has confirmed that North Korea fired a ballistic missile, which would be in violation of international agreements and complicate their detente with Pyongyang.

Rather than condemn the move, US and South Korean officials have played down the threat, a move analysts said could keep the door open for nuclear negotiations but also signal to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he has the green light to do more short-range testing.

The weapons test indicates that North Korea may be looking to thwart US missile interceptors, according to former army colonel Kim Ki-ho, a defence professor at Kyonggi University in Seoul.

The US operates a system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, also called Thaad, which can intercept missiles flying at an altitude of 40km or more. Low-altitude missiles can be defended by the Patriot missile defence system.

The latest North Korean weapons appeared to fly "too low to be intercepted by the Thaad" and "too fast" to be intercepted by the Patriot system, said Professor Kim. "The latest tactical guided weapons could incapacitate those system."

When asked about the interceptor-evasion possibility, South Korea's Defence Ministry said separately in a statement that "comprehensive reviews are under way, including such matters".

Based on a photo that Pyongyang released in its state media, a satellite image from Planet Labs showing what appeared to be a single missile contrail at the exercise site and the missile's trajectory, North Korea appears to have fired a new solid-fuel ballistic missile similar to a Russian Iskander, said non-proliferation expert Melissa Hanham, director of the One Earth Future Foundation's Datayo Project.

Pyongyang had unveiled a similar weapon, which could be stored while fuelled, deployed and fired with less detection time, during a military parade in February last year. The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile was in November 2017, at the height of tensions with the US.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his eagerness for talks with Mr Kim, reflecting Mr Abe's determination to settle unresolved issues and take steps towards potentially normalising relations, Japan's top government spokesman said yesterday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press briefing that Mr Abe has stated that he wants to end "mutual distrust" and meet Mr Kim to resolve a number of matters.

"His alluding to a summit without conditions reflects that determination more clearly," Mr Suga said. The top government spokesman was referring to comments made by Mr Abe following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Abe told reporters on Monday that in order to resolve issues, he would "need to face Chairman Kim without conditions".

However, the Japanese government, in a seeming shift away from its fundamental policy towards the North which previously came with preconditions, has maintained that agreements made between the two countries in a bilateral declaration signed in 2002 remain in force.

The bilateral accord maintains that both countries will seek to settle North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions, as well as to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1970s and 1980s.

In addition, the 2002 Pyongyang Declaration seeks the normalisation of bilateral relations.

If the summit between Mr Abe and Mr Kim were to take place, it would be the first such between Tokyo and Pyongyang since 2004.

The abduction issue, previously claimed to be resolved by North Korea, has been one of Mr Abe's top priorities as Prime Minister.

Mr Suga said the Japanese government hopes to take the initiative and bold action on the issue, and not miss any chances for progress to be made with North Korea.

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA