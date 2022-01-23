Letter From Taipei

'We sell company, not sex,' say women who work in Taiwan's red light district

Netflix series puts Tiaotong district in the spotlight as it reveals an unseen side

Taiwan Correspondent In Taipei
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"The first thing I do when I wake up each morning is to message my clients, to remind them we are always here to welcome them back," said Candy. On the business card she slid across the table, "mama" is printed in Japanese katakana script next to the name she uses for work.

Candy, 33, is the mamasan of a Japanese-style nightclub in Taipei's red light district, known by locals as the "Tiaotong district". Her main clientele are Japanese businessmen who work in Taiwan or visit the island frequently.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 23, 2022, with the headline 'We sell company, not sex,' say women who work in Taiwan's red light district. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top