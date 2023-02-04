‘We’re just hanging in there’: South Korean mask producers face bankruptcy amid eased masking rules

SEOUL - The South Korean government’s decision to lift its indoor mask mandate has been welcomed by many, but it is being seen as a giant threat to the survival of mask manufacturers already struggling to stay afloat here.

“We are just hanging in there,” Mr Jung, an owner of a small mask manufacturing company, told The Korea Herald. “It will be difficult to hold out if the current situation continues.”

Local manufacturers are now suffering from shrinking mask demand. Many manufacturers have already closed factories, while others decided to brace for difficulties by cutting expenses, although they are not certain for how long they can stay afloat like that.

Mr Jung said there were around 50 mask manufacturing companies involved in a small association of mask companies in his region around Daegu from the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, less than 10 per cent of them have managed to survive.

As of January 2023, the number of mask manufacturing firms registered to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety came to around 1,500. However, the Korea Mask Industry Association estimated that the number of mask firms that are actually continuing normal operations could be less than 500.

The number of mask manufacturers rapidly increased in the first half of 2020, when the government grappled with a severe mask shortage when the Covid-19 outbreak first hit the country hard.

The government encouraged entrepreneurs to join the mask manufacturing industry to cope with the severe supply shortage caused by the pandemic. But then, it turned its back on the manufacturers.

“The mask industry was in a way a national strategic industry. The government intervened in the market by controlling production, forbidding exports and lowering prices. But the industry is now basically shut down without any guidelines for the future,” said an official from the mask association who wished to be unnamed.

Mr Jung said he was one of many entrepreneurs who jumped into the industry. Back then, there were so many large orders, he recalled.

Many people, including himself, became involved in mask manufacturing believing that there would be ample mask orders. But the orders that had been placed were later not needed when the time for payment came around.

For better or for worse, they had to continue operating the factories to make up for their initial investments. But the situation became worse as the government started to ease masking rules, starting last year.

In September, the government decided to lift the mask-wearing requirement for large outdoor gatherings. After the announcement, local mask manufacturers suffered sharp decreases in their sales.

“Our sales dropped by around 50 per cent compared to the period before the announcement was made,” Mr Jung said.