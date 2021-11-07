Wave of attacks on Tokyo trains raises questions over security

A man was arrested yesterday for wielding an awl on a Tokyo subway train, just six days after a horrific Halloween attack on another train service left 17 injured and forced commuters to squeeze out of the windows to flee.

Nobody was hurt in the latest incident on board a Tokyo Metro Tozai line train service.

The man, in his 50s, had allegedly brandished the sharp object in a confrontation with two passengers, who he claimed had slighted him for not wearing a mask.

Tokyo has one of the world's lowest crime rates, but the Japanese capital has been hit by a wave of violent attacks on its sprawling train network in recent months.

This has prompted deep soul-searching over the extent of security that is viable.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno had condemned the Halloween attack as "brutal" and said his government would do all it can to prevent a repeat.

Yet, the authorities admit that there are manpower and cost limits in what can realistically be done.

Among the measures discussed at a September meeting between the Transport Ministry and train operators, held after a random knife attack in August, were to increase security patrols and install more surveillance cameras inside stations and carriages.

Artificial intelligence will also be tapped to detect suspicious people more effectively.

But all this is a work in progress.

The Mainichi daily newspaper, citing a source at the meeting, said that while it was ideal for security guards to keep a watchful eye at all stations, trains and carriages at all times, this was difficult in practice.

"Unless a passenger is obviously suspicious or in possession of dangerous goods, security officers cannot do random checks, especially at busy times like the rush-hour peak," a railway employee said.

The Yomiuri Shimbun said in an editorial last week: "It is difficult to completely prevent such crimes. But railway companies must apply their collective wisdom from the lessons learnt from successive incidents in implementing countermeasures."

In 1995, Japan suffered its worst domestic terrorism attack when the doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo released sarin nerve gas during rush hour on three lines of the Tokyo Metro. The attack killed 13 people and injured over 5,500.

In 2015, a 71-year-old man self-immolated on a shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo, leaving two dead and 28 injured.

Three years later, Ichiro Kojima, 22, killed one and injured two others in a random knife rampage on board the shinkansen. The case led to new laws that ban bladed tools on trains if they are not properly wrapped.

Yet, this did not stop Yusuke Tsushima from going on a stabbing rampage on an Odakyu Electric Railway train on Aug 6 this year.

The 36-year-old, who faces charges of attempted murder, had targeted "happy-looking women and couples" in the attack, which left 10 passengers injured. He also tried but failed to start a fire in the train using vegetable oil.

That same month, Hirotaka Hanamori, 25, flung sulphuric acid at his junior's face at the Shirokane-Takanawa station. The junior suffered temporary blindness while a passer-by was also injured.

On Oct 15, a 45-year-old man stabbed two men at random at JR Ueno station.

And last Sunday, Kyota Hattori, 24, launched the Halloween attack on a Keio Line train bound for Shinjuku, the world's busiest train station.

Hattori, who was dressed as the villain character Joker from the Batman series, said he was inspired by Tsushima's modus operandi in the knife and arson attack. He stabbed a 72-year-old man before starting a fire using lighter fluid.

Video footage showed commuters running away from a large blaze. They squeezed out of windows to flee after the train came to an emergency stop but with the doors kept closed.

The train operator said later that the doors were shut over safety concerns because they were not exactly aligned with the platform barrier doors. The driver was also blinded by the absence of surveillance camera on that train.

The Asahi Shimbun said in an editorial last week that the attack was a cautionary tale that certain situations called for flexibility, while the Sankei Shimbun added that it was always crucial to secure an evacuation route for passengers.