Water tycoon China's richest with $82b fortune

SHANGHAI • Bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China's wealthiest person, according to an annual ranking released yesterday, as a government campaign to rein in the super-rich took a big bite out of the fortunes of perennial front runners like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

Mr Zhong, 67, has seen his fortune swell following the stock listings last year of his Nongfu Spring mineral water and separate pharma company Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which has tapped into massive demand for Covid-19 test kits.

He is worth US$60.5 billion (S$81.6 billion), according to the Hurun Rich List, up 7 per cent.

Ranked third last year, Mr Zhong was propelled to the top spot as the government's drive to redistribute wealth sliced billions from the fortunes of other tycoons.

Mr Ma, last year's richest, dropped to fifth as his fortune shrank 36 per cent to US$39.6 billion.

Mr Ma and Alibaba fell out of favour with Beijing soon after he gave a speech late last year criticising China's financial regulators.

That resulted in Chinese officials spiking what would have been a world record US$37 billion initial public offering for Alibaba's financial group Ant and kicked off a cascade of crackdowns on Chinese tech companies, alleged monopolistic practices, and powerful tycoons.

Mr Pony Ma, boss of gaming giant and WeChat owner Tencent, dropped two spots to fourth as Chinese restrictions on video gaming reduced his fortune by 19 per cent. The second place was taken by TikTok founder Zhang Yiming.

Dr Zeng Yuqun, founder of CATL, the world's biggest electric-vehicle battery maker, took third place.

The Hurun Research Institute, which compiles the list, said that for the first time the real estate sector had no names in the top 10. The sector's biggest loser was Mr Xu Jiayin or Hui Ka Yan, founder of troubled property giant Evergrande Group. Mr Xu had topped the list in 2017 and was fifth last year. But he fell to 70th with a nearly 70 per cent cut in his wealth to US$11.3 billion, according to Hurun.

A liquidity crunch at Evergrande has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market.

The Chinese authorities have told Mr Xu to use his dwindling personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports this week.

However, the overall number of individuals in China worth at least two billion yuan (S$422 million) grew by 520 to a total of 2,918, Hurun said.

Growth in the electric vehicle market, in particular, fuelled the rising fortunes of several entrepreneurs, according to the list.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, GLOBAL TIMES