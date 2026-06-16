Watching World Cup in class? South Korea schools beset by clashes over priorities

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Fans in Seoul at a World Cup screening after the South Korean team scored a goal against the Czech Republic on June 12.

SEOUL – The classroom television was once part of the magic.

For many South Koreans, watching a World Cup match or one of Kim Yu-na’s Olympic figure skating performances with classmates remains a vivid school memory: students gathered around a screen, cheering, shouting and sometimes crying together.

That tradition has returned with the World Cup. South Korea’s opening match against the Czech Republic kicked off at 11am on June 12, Korea time. The team’s remaining group-stage matches are also scheduled during school hours.

But what some remember as a rare shared experience has become a source of debate in schools, raising questions over students’ right to learn, teachers’ tight academic schedules and whether classes should be suspended for sporting events.

The conflict intensified after a high school student posted a protest statement on social media on June 12, criticising a principal who allegedly reprimanded teachers for allowing students to watch the South Korea-Czech Republic match during class hours.

The student, from Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province, argued that the principal had criticised teachers in a manner the student described as “treating them like criminals”.

“Cheering for Team Korea together is a living lesson through which we learn a sense of community as citizens of the Republic of Korea, while students and teachers build emotional bonds,” the student wrote.

“All of us students are angered by the principal’s treatment of teachers, who deserve respect, more than by whether watching the World Cup during class broke school rules.”

As the post spread across online communities, many people expressed sympathy with the student, recalling their own memories of watching major sporting events with classmates.

Supporters argue that such occasions are rare and memorable, and that the friendships and sense of unity fostered through the shared experience are more valuable than a few hours of missed lessons. They contend that a short delay in coursework is unlikely to have a significant impact on students’ academic performance.

However, the controversy reflects a broader dilemma facing schools nationwide, particularly as many middle and high schools are preparing for final examinations scheduled for late June and early July.

Many schools watched the June 12 match, in some cases through events officially approved by school administrators. Students gathered with cheering gear, while schools cited educational values such as teamwork, community spirit and national identity.

Whether the practice can continue, however, remains a matter of debate.

South Korea’s next two group-stage matches are scheduled for 10am on June 12 against Mexico and 10am on June 25 against South Africa, both during regular school hours.

“If we hold an internal meeting on whether to allow match viewing, I think the answer is obvious. It would probably be voted down,” said a contract teacher at a middle school in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

“We have to complete the curriculum before final exams. As a contract teacher, it’s an awkward situation for me.”

Concerns have also been raised by students who have little interest in soccer. Critics argue that replacing regular lessons with match viewing without sufficient consultation with students and parents could infringe on students’ right to learn.

Amid the tension, some school staff members say clear school-wide policies would help reduce conflict. They suggest that decisions should ideally be made through consultation with students and at the school level, ensuring procedural legitimacy and consistent application across classes.

“Although teachers are often said to have discretion over their classes, if one teacher allows students to watch the match while another does not, those who follow the rules end up looking like the bad guys,” the teacher said.

“It would be helpful if schools could establish a unified policy at the school level.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK