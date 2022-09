WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's early August trip to Taiwan, and China's reaction, plunged US-China relations to a new low, and elevated Taiwan as the most acute flashpoint between the two great powers.

The visit by Mrs Pelosi, the most senior elected official of the United States to do so since 1997, was seen by the Chinese as breaching the United States' One China policy of recognising Beijing as the sole government of China.