Washington slams Chinese curbs on US diplomats as 'escalation'

WASHINGTON/SYDNEY • The United States has called a decision by Beijing to impose restrictions on all American diplomats on Chinese soil an "escalation", the latest rebuke in an ongoing tit-for-tat dispute over foreign missions.

Relations between the world's top two economies have deteriorated in recent months, with both sides locked in fierce recriminations over trade, human rights and the origins of the Covid-19 crisis.

Last Friday, China announced "reciprocal restrictions" against US diplomats, days after Washington unveiled new restrictions on staff working for Beijing's foreign missions.

Beijing said the unspecified countermeasures will apply to all US embassy and consulate staff, including the consulate-general in Hong Kong and its personnel, and called the move a "legitimate and necessary response".

But the US said on Saturday that the Chinese measures went further than anything it had done.

A State Department spokesman who spoke on condition of anonymity said Beijing's move was an "escalation", citing the targeting of its representative in Hong Kong and restrictions on Chinese citizens meeting with Americans in the form of a "new meeting pre-notification requirement".

"These notification requirements now include American citizens with no affiliation to the US government.

"We have no such requirement for PRC citizens," the spokesman said, referring to the official name of the People's Republic of China.

The dispute over foreign missions flared up in July when Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to shutter the American diplomatic presence in Chengdu.

The battle over diplomatic outposts is only one front in an escalating confrontation between the US and China.

Last month, the US blacklisted officials it accused of suppressing "freedom and democratic processes" in Hong Kong, after the imposition of a national security law aimed at quelling civil unrest in the Asian financial hub.

The move prompted China to issue its own sanctions against several prominent Americans.

Meanwhile, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton yesterday defended the government's right to intelligence raids to prevent foreign interference, after China condemned searches on the homes of its journalists working in Australia.

Mr Dutton declined to directly confirm that the Chinese journalists were questioned by Australia's intelligence agency in June, saying an investigation is still under way.

"If people are masquerading as journalists or business leaders or whoever they might be, and there's evidence that they are acting in a contrary nature to Australian law, then...(the) agencies will act," Mr Dutton said on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Television.

The raids were revealed by China's foreign ministry over the past week in the wake of two Australian journalists departing China after questioning by Chinese police.

Relations between Australia and its top trading partner China have been deteriorating gradually over the recent years and have soured further this year after Canberra called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, angering the Chinese government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS