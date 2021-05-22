Asian Insider

Wary of China's intentions, Japan bolsters defences of south-west island chain

Japan Correspondent
  • Published
    5 min ago
Japan is building up its defences on its south-west islands, with an eye on the growing China threat that has also prompted its European security partners to more actively take part in joint drills.

Besides the Senkaku/Diaoyu islets in the East China Sea that are the subject of an acrimonious territorial dispute, Tokyo is also concerned about Taiwan, which is just 110km west of Japan's western-most inhabited point Yonaguni where a Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) unit has been deployed since 2016.

Boosting defences

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 22, 2021, with the headline 'Wary of China's intentions, Japan bolsters defences of south-west island chain'. Subscribe
