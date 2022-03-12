War in Ukraine must not be allowed to escalate: Li

Describing the situation as worrying, China's Premier Li Keqiang said yesterday that the war in Ukraine must not be allowed to escalate and get out of control.

Urging maximum restraint to prevent a humanitarian crisis, he said Beijing was willing to play a positive role for peace.

"The most pressing task now is to prevent tensions from escalating and even getting out of control," said Mr Li, who spoke to reporters at a media conference at the end of the country's annual legislative sessions, also known as the lianghui.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned into a humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations refugee agency saying that more than two million people have fled Ukraine.

Beijing, which has come under fire for its refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has criticised Western countries for imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Yesterday, Mr Li doubled down on this position.

He said: "The world economy is already reeling from pandemic-induced shocks. The relevant sanctions will have an impact on the recovery of the world economy and will be detrimental to all parties."

Analysts said Beijing is trying to juggle conflicting objectives - it wants to maintain its strategic partnership with Moscow while not alienating Western countries, including the United States.

Asked about the refusal to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, Mr Li said: "China has always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, and our development of bilateral relations has never targeted a third party."

He added that Beijing was willing to make constructive efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Over the course of the lianghui, top Chinese officials, including Mr Li and President Xi Jinping, have stressed the importance of ensuring energy and food security - which analysts see as an indication of growing concern in Beijing over the instability spawned by the conflict.

On Sunday, Mr Xi told a meeting of government advisers that the "contest between major powers is becoming increasingly fierce".

Mr Alexander Gabuev, chair of Russia in the Asia-Pacific Programme at the Carnegie Moscow Centre, said rivalry with the US was still a top priority for Beijing.

"As brutal and as horrible as the war in Ukraine is, it is a distraction for the US - and that is an upside for China… the war will consume the rest of Biden's presidency," he said, referring to the US leader.

He added that while the US has been pushing China to use its influence to end the conflict, it has threatened Beijing with secondary sanctions but has not offered Beijing any carrots, or incentives, such as relieving sanctions on technology giant Huawei.

Mr Li yesterday also urged Washington to lift its trade restrictions on China, saying that such a move would allow both sides to prosper.

Relations between the US and China have remained tense since US President Joe Biden took office last year. He has been gathe-ring allies to counter China's rising influence.

Mr Biden has not lifted the trade tariffs imposed by his predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, on US$370 billion (S$503 billion) worth of Chinese products.

Also in place are bans on the export to China of sensitive technology such as semiconductors.

Yet, two-way trade rose to US$750 billion last year, up 30 per cent from the year before, said Mr Li.

"What does this show us? The areas of China-US cooperation are wide and have great potential. If the US eases export restrictions on China, this bilateral trade volume will be even bigger and benefit both countries and their people," said Mr Li.

