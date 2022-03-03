War in Ukraine casts pall over China's Parliament sessions

China's Parliament and its top advisory body will convene their annual full sessions this weekend in the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has put Beijing on the back foot.

The crisis will cast a pall over the meetings in a crucial year when policymakers have pledged to stabilise the economy hit by a global pandemic, which refuses to go away against the backdrop of the country's own stringent Covid-19 management policy, and a swathe of government regulations imposed over the past year and more.