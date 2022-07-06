Wall of water and sand

Flood waters gushing forth from the Xiaolangdi Dam during a flood-discharge and sand-washing operation in the Yellow River on Monday, observed by curious onlookers.

Xiaolangdi Dam is the largest of its kind on the Yellow River, designed for flood and ice control, dredging, and water supply and power generation.

China leads the way as both the world's most-dammed country and its largest exporter of dams. From 2001 to 2020, it is said to have lent more than US$44 billion (S$62 billion) for the Chinese construction of hydropower projects totalling over 27 gigawatts in 38 countries. However, the dam construction boom has faced controversy over displacement and ecological damage.

Hydropower accounts for almost half of all low-carbon electricity generation globally and was the most cost-competitive renewable for decades. The most common type of hydropower plant entails the damming of rivers and streams.