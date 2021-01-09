Wait for zero or few local cases before easing rules: HK experts

Hong Kong's daily new coronavirus infections may have dropped to their lowest in seven weeks so far, but infectious diseases experts believe that current tough social distancing measures have to remain until figures for local cases fall to zero or low digits.

Such considerations have added to the caution of the government, which has pulled the plug on this year's traditional Chinese New Year fairs, further muting the festivities next month.

Professor Ben Cowling from the University of Hong Kong told The Straits Times that he believes the Hong Kong government should wait until there is no local infection before easing rules.

"I am concerned that if daily cases are not zero by Chinese New Year, we will risk seeing a resurgence in cases because of the increase in family gatherings," he noted.

Still, he thinks dine-in services at eateries can be relaxed any time if operating capacity is reduced.

Yesterday, Hong Kong recorded 45 new confirmed cases, of which 42 are local. Health officials said another 40 patients tested positive in preliminary tests.

The total tally for the city has gone up to more than 9,150 cases and 155 deaths.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu of the Hong Kong Medical Association said that if the city can reduce the effective reproductive number of the virus to less than 0.5 with current measures and the number of local transmissions by more than half each week, easing of restrictions is achievable. "Even if the transmissions increase twofold with the relaxation, there will not be a rebound in cases as the effective reproductive number will still be kept below one," he said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has declared that she wants to reduce local infections to zero and her administration has tightened rules the past two months, with the latest measures extended until Jan 20.

Public gatherings are capped at two, while many businesses including bars and gyms remain shut. Dine-in services now end at 6pm, with only up to two patrons allowed per table. Schools are shut till after Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 12, and civil servants continue to work from home.

A parade usually held on the first day of festivities has also been cancelled.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan on Tuesday said the government could regulate private events, including gatherings in people's homes, to avoid cross-infections of different households.

Yesterday, the government announced that the large-scale traditional Chinese New Year fairs will be cancelled in the light of the severity of the situation.

Dr Leung said most of the private home parties are family reunions and while this contributed to the rise in the number of local cases, contact tracing can be conducted for most of them.

He also said this group of people did not appear to affect the silent transmissions in the community excessively over the past weeks.

"For example, the number of local cases with unknown source has been decreasing progressively with our control measures since mid-December despite these gatherings during the multiple festive periods," said Dr Leung.

CONCERNS REMAIN I am concerned that if daily cases are not zero by Chinese New Year, we will risk seeing a resurgence in cases because of the increase in family gatherings. PROFESSOR BEN COWLING from the University of Hong Kong

Both experts expressed optimism as Hong Kong awaits the government's vaccination plans, with the vaccines expected to start arriving next month.

Said Prof Cowling: "I hope Hong Kong would be able to get back to normal after we have vaccinated 70 or 80 per cent of the population. I'm optimistic that could happen by September."

Depending on the supply of the vaccines, Dr Leung noted that the city could have enough only for high-risk groups, but that would at least reduce the burden on Hong Kong's healthcare system.