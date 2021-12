HONG KONG - With the clock ticking down to Hong Kong's first parliamentary elections on Sunday (Dec 19) where only patriots can run, the government has been going all out to drum up interest amid talk of voter apathy and to ensure that voting and ballot counting proceed smoothly.

Officials have displayed a united front in the lead up to the polls, where an election committee, trade representatives and eligible voters will pick 90 lawmakers that form the seventh Legislative Council (LegCo).