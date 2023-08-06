Volunteer’s selfless act of offering free hot meals in flood-hit Zhuozhou goes viral

HEBEI - In the face of devastating floods in Zhuozhou city, North China’s Hebei province, volunteer Zhao Zhansheng has won hearts online with his selfless act of offering free meals to affected residents and rescuers.

Mr Zhao, 43, is a dedicated member of the Shenying rescue team, a civil relief unit in Luoyang city, Central China’s Henan province. On Wednesday morning, he and his companions arrived in flood-stricken Zhuozhou to help with flood relief efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri.

In a video posted on social media platforms, Mr Zhao skillfully prepared hand-pulled huimian noodles, a local specialty of his hometown, right on the streets. He invited local residents and rescuers passing by to have a meal.

Zhuozhou is one of the cities most severely affected by the floods in Hebei province, where more than 2.22 million people have been impacted. Over 150 civilian rescue teams from all over the country have come to offer their assistance.

“Please let the kids who haven’t had breakfast this morning eat first, then the rescuers and the local fellows. Don’t worry. We have plenty of food. Anyone who come to my stand can have a bowl of hot noodles today,” Mr Zhao yelled to the crowd gathering around.

The video went viral and touched hundreds of millions citizen’s hearts after being posted on Mr Zhao’s personal account on short-video platform Douyin on Wednesday afternoon, receiving nearly 10 million views, over 770,000 likes and 54,000 comments till Friday.

Rescuers from various provinces, including Shandong and Sichuan, were seen in the video, forming lines to receive the meal.

“We made 13 pots of noodles, enough to feed about 800 people,” Mr Zhao said in an interview with Shangyou News.

Compliments poured in for Mr Zhao’s heartwarming work. One comment read, “We Chinese stand in solidarity in face of adversity.” Another read, “All people working on the relief front are heroes. Wish you all a safe return,” and more said, “A pot of noodles may cost around a hundred yuan, but his kindness comes with no price.”

“Despite their great losses, many locals joined me in preparing the meals. I’m grateful for their support as well,” Mr Zhao said.

“My other team members are busy with rescuing stranded people and they worked even harder than me. My role is to provide support,” Mr Zhao in response to overwhelming praise.

Mr Zhao’s free food stand continues operation and offered thousands more people stewed dishes and noodles.

“The supplies we brought from Henan can sustain us four to five days if we provide food for about 500 people a day,” said Mr Zhao.

“If we run out of what we’ve brought, we can replenish our supplies locally. I will stay in Zhuozhou until the floodwaters recede, offering help wherever it is needed,” Mr Zhao added.

Mr Zhao has engaged in voluntary work for about 20 years, including the earthquake relief efforts in Wenchuan and Yushu. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK