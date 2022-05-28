Volunteer fighter back in S. Korea, says he's ready to face police probe

SEOUL • A South Korean volunteer fighter returned home from Ukraine yesterday, saying he had to recover from injuries and was ready to face a police investigation on suspicion of breaking the law by defying a government ban on travel to Ukraine.

Volunteers from around the world have flocked to Ukraine to help it fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb 24. Russia calls its actions there a "special operation".

Mr Rhee Keun, a former member of the South Korean naval special forces, flew back to South Korea with the media broadcasting his return live on television.

"I haven't left the battlefield completely but came to recover from injuries," he said at the airport.

"I want to go back... because the war has not ended. There's still a lot to do."

Mr Rhee, also known as Ken Rhee, said he was suffering from cruciate ligament injury in both legs. He was able to walk.

He said about 10 policemen were waiting for him as he stepped off the plane and told him to quarantine for a week as a precaution against Covid-19, and he would then be summoned for questioning.

"I will cooperate in the investigation," he said.

A police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

A military spokesman confirmed that Mr Rhee had served in the navy special forces.

Mr Rhee posted pictures and videos of his experience in Ukraine on social media.

South Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry filed a police complaint against him in mid-March, shortly after he went to Ukraine, on charges of violating the Passport Act.

South Korea banned its nationals from travelling to Ukraine in February for safety reasons.

Under the law, those who defy a ban can be jailed for up to a year or fined 10 million won (S$10,900).

Mr Rhee said Ukraine had offered him citizenship and even land, but he had declined.

"I don't think it's right to take citizenship to avoid a fine or trial," he said.

